Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 23 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that advocates and judges must work for the betterment and benefit of the people, and that justice delivery must be fair, fast, accessible and affordable.

He said this after inaugurating the Court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge (Jr. Division) at Mohanpur today.

CM Saha said that Mohanpur has witnessed massive development in the last three years, and this day will be written in golden letters in the history of Mohanpur.

"Maintaining the guidelines, all the work has been completed. I would like to thank the people who were involved in constructing the building. We have eight district courts and 15 sub-divisional courts; with Mohanpur, it will be 16. We must go with the times. Keeping Mohanpur Court as a model, we will set up sub-divisional courts in the rest of the sub-divisions," Tripura CM said.

CM Saha also said that judges observe the advocates who come to court to see whether they are prepared or not, and based on their preparation, the judges deliver judgments.

"Sometimes advocates come to court without proper preparation, and as a result, judgments get delayed. When people are in trouble, they come to court and wait for their judgment. Advocates and judges must work for the betterment and benefit of the people. Nowadays, everything is at hand due to the internet. Judgments are expedited in Tripura, and this should continue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for development, security, self-reliance, and progress in every aspect. We are now progressing day by day. The judiciary plays a key role in the development of the country," he added.

Tripura CM further said that the present state government will extend necessary assistance to the judiciary and reiterated that justice must be fair, fast, accessible and at an affordable cost.

"We are working to build Viksit Tripura, and for that, we inaugurated the Vision Document yesterday. Our economy, growth, employment generation, women empowerment, and every sector are progressing due to the principle of good governance. We can see the brighter future of Tripura as the parameters of development are visible and positive in different sectors. Our GSDP has also increased," he added.

Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura M. S. Ramachandra Rao, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Justice T. Amarnath Goud, Chief Secretary J. K. Sinha, Advocate General Shaktimoy Chakraborty, DGP Anurag, Law Secretary Sanjoy Bhattacharya, and others were present. (ANI)

