Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 16 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday inaugurated the two-day international seminar on 'Raja Rammohan Roy: The Father of Indian Renaissance' here.

The seminar in Pragya Bhavan, Agartala was organised in collaboration with Raja Rammohan Roy Library Foundation of Kolkata.

While addressing the seminar, CM Saha said, "Raja Ram Mohan Roy, was an Indian reformer who was one of the founders of the Brahmo Sabha in 1828, the precursor of the Brahmo Samaj, a social-religious reform movement in the Indian subcontinent."

Roy was given the title of Raja by Akbar II, the Mughal emperor. His influence was apparent in the fields of politics, public administration, education and religion. He was known for his efforts to abolish the practices of sati and child marriage. Roy is considered to be the "Father of Indian Renaissance" by many historians, the CM said.

"It's very privileged for me to join a conference regarding him with a joint venture of Tripura Library and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation Kolkata," CM Saha added.

Taking to microblogging site X, the Chief Minister posted, "Glad to inaugurate a two-day international seminar on 'Raja Rammohun Roy: The Father of Indian Renaissance' organized by Birchandra State Central Library in collaboration with Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation at Pragya Bhavan, Agartala today." (ANI)

