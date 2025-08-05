Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 5 (ANI): In a landmark step towards bolstering disaster preparedness and governance reforms in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday launched the State Disaster Management Plan and inaugurated various initiatives by the Revenue Department. CM Saha expressed hope that in case any disaster occurs state government would be able to deal with it effectively.

The programme marked the official release of the State Disaster Management Plan (2024-25) and the inauguration of several pivotal initiatives under the Revenue Department.

Also Read | India Responds to US President Donald Trump's 'Hefty Tariffs' Threats Over Russian Oil Purchase, Calls It 'Unjustified and Unreasonable'.

Tripura CM Manik Saha said, "It can never be predicted when a disaster might strike. Last year in August there was flood and heavy rainfall. Prevention is better than cure. In such a scenario, the way a centre has been opened here, I think it is very good, especially for skill development, a centre has been opened to train volunteers... This is very good. If any disaster occurs, we will be able to deal with it effectively."

The event, attended by senior government officials, department heads, and dignitaries, showcased the government's proactive approach to strengthening administrative efficiency and disaster resilience in the state.

Also Read | Were Pahalgam Attackers Pakistani Nationals? No Official Statement From Indian Armed Forces, Says Defence Ministry on Media Reports Citing 'Biometrics, Pakistan-Issued Documents' Regarding Identities of Slain Terrorists.

Among the key initiatives inaugurated by the Chief Minister were: Release of the State Disaster Management Plan (2024-25), designed to enhance Tripura's capability in managing natural and human-induced disasters through systematic planning and inter-departmental coordination.

Online Inauguration of Technology Demonstration Unit, Hapania, aimed at showcasing disaster response technologies and innovation.

Launching of Civil Defence Training Scheme: This scheme will build trained civilian response teams, empowering communities to handle emergencies effectively.

Dedication to the Nation - 26 Automated Weather Stations and Rain Gauges: Installed across the state, these systems will provide real-time weather data to support early warning systems and informed disaster management decisions.

Launching of Online Portal for Disaster Management Equipment Verification: A new digital platform to ensure transparency and accountability in verifying disaster management tools and resources.

Launching of Online Portal for Change of Land Use (Diversion of Land): This citizen-centric service aims to streamline land use change applications, promoting transparency and ease of access.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Saha emphasised the state's commitment to good governance, citizen welfare, and disaster resilience.

"These initiatives reflect a futuristic and responsive approach to governance. With better planning, technology adoption, and public engagement, Tripura is setting a new standard in disaster management and administrative reforms," he stated.

The programme reinforces Tripura's dedication to building a safer, more transparent, and service-oriented administration aligned with the state's development goals and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)