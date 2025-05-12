Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 12 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday attended the state-level celebration of International Nurses Day 2025, organised by the Tripura Nursing Council at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.

Speaking to reporters Saha said, "Today is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale (founder of modern nursing). In Tripura, this day has been observed under the Nursing Council. All the people related to nursing are here today. It is a noble profession. I congratulate all the nursing officers and students on this occasion."

The event was held under the theme "Our Nurses, Our Future," and brought together nursing professionals, students, and health officials to recognise the contribution of nurses across the state.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining patience while treating patients and encouraged nurses to view their work as a form of social service.

He also said, "Nursing institutes must follow the guidelines laid down by the Nursing Council."

Highlighting the state's educational infrastructure, Saha noted that nursing courses such as ANM and GNM are now available in Tripura, providing opportunities for local youth that were not available earlier.

Minister for Social Welfare and Social Education Tinku Roy addressed the event and acknowledged the crucial role played by nurses during the Covid-19 pandemic. He emphasised the importance of advanced training for nurses to strengthen the healthcare system.

Director of Health Services, Dr. Subhashish Debbanna, in his welcome, said, "There are 2,130 nurses working across healthcare institutions in the state with sincerity and dedication."

He pointed out the shortage of nursing staff in hospitals and urged the Chief Minister to take appropriate steps. Dr. Debbanna also announced a change in designation, saying, "Staff nurses will now be referred to as Nursing Officers."

Awards were presented to outstanding nursing students, and three nursing institutes were recognised for successful blood donation drives during the event.

Other dignitaries present included Health Secretary Dr. Debashish Basu, Health Education Director Prof. Har Prasad Sharma, Director in-charge of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Supriya Mallik, and Registrar of Tripura Nursing Council Rebecca Darlong. (ANI)

