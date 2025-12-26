Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in the solemn observance of Veer Bal Diwas at Gurudwara Sahib in Chandmari on Friday, paying homage to the valour and sacrifice of the young "Sahibzadas", i.e., the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, whose supreme courage is commemorated each year on December 26 across the country.

The event at Gurudwara Sahib brought together devotees, community leaders and Sikh sangat to honour the historic legacy of the Sahibzadas, remembered for their unwavering faith and bravery in the face of persecution. Veer Bal Diwas is observed to commemorate the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh's young sons, who chose martyrdom over abandoning their beliefs.

Chief Minister Saha offered prayers and floral tributes during the diwan, emphasising the timeless message of courage, resilience and the spirit of sacrifice that the Sahibzadas represent. His presence underscored the Tripura government's respect for India's diverse cultural and religious traditions and its commitment to commemorating moments that reinforce unity and shared values among all communities.

The Gurudwara was adorned with reverential arrangements, including kirtan, ardas, and langar, reflecting the Sikh ethos of service and equality. Devotees reiterated their gratitude for the commemoration, noting that such observances foster more profound understanding and respect across Tripura's pluralistic society.

According to the Tripura government, the observance also served as an opportunity for community members and political leaders to reiterate the importance of remembering historical sacrifices as a source of inspiration for present and future generations.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in a programme organised on the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Gurdwara 'Shri Guru Singh Sabha', Arhat Bazaar, Dehradun. He also visited the Gurdwara in Mallital, the district headquarters of Nainital.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister paid obeisance at the Gurdwaras and partook in the langar. He joined the congregation in offering the sacred Ardas and prayed for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the state.

Paying tribute on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas to the Tenth Sikh Guru, Dashmesh Pita Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and his four Sahibzadas, i.e., Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh, and Baba Fateh Singh, the Chief Minister said that the lives of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Sahibzadas are a living example of sacrifice, valour, protection of faith, and patriotism. He said they gladly laid down their lives to safeguard the self-respect of India. (ANI)

