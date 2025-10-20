Gomati (Tripura) [India], October 20 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha celebrated the Diwali Festival on Monday at Matabari Temple where he prayed for the wellness of people.

Finance Minister Ranjit Saha Roy and Tourism Minister Sushanta Deb, along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

While Speaking with ANI, CM Saha said, "This is an ancient temple...PM was here on 22nd September. After his visit, the tourist footfall has increased here...On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Kali Puja is celebrated in Tripura and West Bengal...So, we are all here. The mela will go on for three days. I think lakhs of people will come here..."

CM Manik Saha also posted on X about his visit to Adi Nagar, organised by Tripura police officials.

"In Adi Nagar, I observe the vow in the worship of Ma Kali, organized by officials and other employees of the Tripura Police, and celebrate the Diwali festival together with everyone," CM Saha posted on X.

Deepavali or Diwali is an Indian festival of lights. 'Deepa' means lamp or light, and 'Vali' means string or row, and Deepavali means rows of lights.It celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God.

The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

Earlier, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini celebrated Diwali along with his family at his residence in Panchkula where he prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state and its people.CM Saini also visited an old age home in Panchkula where he celebrated the festival of lights with elderly people. (ANI)

