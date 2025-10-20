New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, at the Vice-President's Enclave on Monday. The Vice-President warmly received the Prime Minister, and the two leaders exchanged Deepawali greetings on the occasion, Vice President's Secretariatsaid in a release.

Official X account of V-P said in a message, "Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan warmly received Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Vice-President's Enclave today and exchanged Deepawali greetings."

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday morning extended warm greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

"On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and hearty wishes to all Indians and friends of India, both in the country and abroad. Deepawali celebrates the triumph of goodness over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Deepawali is the time when values of generosity, charity, and inclusivity so deeply ingrained in our civilizational ethos becomes profoundly evident when we share and extend our support towards the needy and underprivileged sections," Vice President Radhakrishnan said in a message posted on X.

The Vice President stated that citizens must adopt positivity and Dharma "not only for our own individual good but also for the overall progress of the Nation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Diwali wishes to the people of India.In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us."

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations.

People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

