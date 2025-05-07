Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 7 (ANI): In a significant step forward for education reform, the Government of Tripura, in collaboration with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Labhya Foundation, organized the inaugural Saharsh Utsav at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.

The event, which brought together over 1,400 participants including students, teachers, education officials, and policymakers, highlighted Tripura's pioneering efforts in implementing Social Emotional Learning (SEL) through the Saharsh curriculum. This initiative is a first-of-its-kind statewide SEL program in East and North East India.

Inaugurating the event, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the importance of emotional intelligence in education. He remarked, "Education must start with the heart," while announcing early findings from a Randomized Control Trial (RCT) on children's well-being, conducted by the Labhya Foundation in partnership with J-PAL. The results showed significant improvements in classroom engagement, empathy, and emotional resilience among students.

During the event, the Chief Minister visited the Saharsh stalls, interacting with students and educators. Key highlights of the event included the launch of the Saharsh A3 poster to be displayed in all government schools, the release of the Saharsh Progress Report 2024, and cultural performances by students celebrating diversity and emotional expression. Certificates were also awarded to 100 Saharsh Model School Leaders and State Champions.

The Saharsh initiative, impacting over 4 lakh students from grades 1 to 8, integrates mindfulness, empathy, self-awareness, and collaboration into daily classroom activities. As part of the initiative, the Chief Minister also announced the creation of Saharsh Model Schools of Change and the expansion of Bagless Days, which promote experiential learning.

With this initiative, Tripura is positioning itself as a national leader in prioritizing children's well-being alongside academic success.(ANI)

