Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the Two-Day Panchayat Raj Capacity Building programme at the State Panchayat Resource Centre in A.D. Nagar in Agartala.

Addressing the gathering, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasised the importance of strengthening the Panchayat system for state and national development during the Panchayat Raj Capacity Building Programme.

He highlighted the need for technically proficient Panchayat members and noted the implementation of an e-office system across Tripura's three-tier Panchayat structure to enhance transparency.

Saha announced the launch of technical training sessions to enhance the system's capabilities further.

"We want the Panchayat to be strong..PM Modi believes that until the Panchayat system is not strong and developed, the state and the country will not develop...All the members (of the Panchayat) should be technically sound...We already have an e-office up to the three-tier panchayat level in Tripura. It gives a better transparency..We will now begin a series of technical sessions. This is very important for us," he said.

The programme aimed to strengthen grassroots governance through skill enhancement and training of Panchayat representatives and officials.

The initiative is part of the state government's commitment to capacity building and good governance at the village level, focusing on transparency, accountability, and participatory development.

Senior officials, Panchayat representatives, and resource persons attended the inaugural session.

On Sunday, Tripura Chief Minister Sunday criticised the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for confusing people with a "negative mentality" for 25 long years while also slamming RJD and Congress for alleged use of abusive language against the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga.

Saha also informed that the present government has been working to develop the Janajati people and their areas.

For that, in the 2024-25 Financial Year, an additional Rs 170 crore has been allocated to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), and in the 2025-26 FY, Rs 860 crore has been sanctioned. Saha said this after listening to PM Modi's 125th episode of Mann Ki Baat at Asarambari of Khowai District.

"We have seen how a programme of Mann Ki Baat was attacked in this area. This was the darkest chapter in the entire country, and we cannot accept it. Mann Ki Baat is not a political matter. People eagerly wait for this programme. PM Modi has been working to develop and strengthen the country. He is building a bridge between the public and himself. You will not find leaders like PM Modi who connect with people through Mann Ki Baat," he said.

"People want PM Modi and want to listen to him. Ok, the last episode, innocent people were physically attacked, their properties were vandalised, they were shifted to hospitals, and I also visited them. Such a culture was prevalent during the 35-year tenure of the CPI(M) and Congress. We don't want such politics," he added. (ANI)

