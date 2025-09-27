Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 27 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha halted his convoy on Saturday after witnessing a road accident while en route to Kamalghat to inaugurate a Durga Puja pandal.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the accident occurred when an auto-rickshaw and a bike collided on the road. The bike rider sustained minor injuries but fortunately escaped.

Meanwhile, Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar stated that the Tripura Police has made extensive arrangements for security during the ongoing Durga Puja festivities in the state.

Highlighting that around 8,000 additional police personnel, along with Tripura State Rifles (TSR), were being deployed across the state, DGP Dhankar asserted that their security arrangements would be foolproof. The police official added that they had also coordinated with the Border Security Force (BSF) for joint patrolling in sensitive border areas.

While speaking to ANI on Friday, DGP Dhankar said, "Around 3000 Puja will be organised in Tripura. For this, Tripura Police has made extensive arrangements. Around 8000 additional Police and TSR personnel are being deployed. Police personnel will also be deployed in plain clothes. There will be mobile patrolling, fixed pickets, foot patrolling and CCTV coverage. We have coordinated with BSF along the border areas. We will do joint patrolling with them. So, I assure everyone that our security arrangements will be foolproof."

The grand Durga Puja celebrations, scheduled from September 29 to October 2, are expected to see nearly 3,000 community pujas being organised across Tripura.

In anticipation of the large gatherings, the state administration has ramped up security arrangements to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of the festivities. (ANI)

