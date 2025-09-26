Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha paid a tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and said that he was a keen politician and patriot who always thought about the culture, tradition, and development of the people of India, a press release by the CMO said.

Addressing a program organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya at Muktadhara Auditorium, Agartala, CM Saha said that the country and the state are moving forward in the direction indicated by him.

"Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a keen politician and patriot. He sacrificed himself for the country, but these things were not known earlier. The more one knows about Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the more mature one's mind becomes. There were many legendary personalities in India who gave a lot at a young age and whom we still remember. For example, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Swami Vivekananda passed away at a very young age, but the thoughts they left behind still inspire us," he said.

According to the press release, he further said that Deendayal Upadhyaya emphasised that honesty should be our policy.

The Chief Minister said, "We have to move forward with honesty. He said that everyone should be a friend, everyone should develop, everyone should be a believer, and everyone should make an effort. This is what our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now emphasising. Pandit Deendayal said that the benefits of all government development projects should reach the last person in society. This is now being implemented by our Prime Minister, and we are also working in that direction."

"To reach the people with the benefits of government schemes, good governance activities have been carried out in two phases. A web portal called 'Amar Sarkar' has been launched for the welfare of the people. This portal has been opened with the aim of solving the daily problems of the common man. The people of rural areas are benefiting as a result, and this is exactly what Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya wanted," he added.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that the present government does what it says.

"This will increase the trust of the people in us. Now, people have confidence and trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi is taking the country forward by keeping in mind the thoughts of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal," he added.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya, In-Charge Sabhadhipati of Paschim Tripura Biswajit Shil, Secretary of the ICA Department PK Chakraborty, Vice Chairman of the State-level Cultural Advisory Committee Subrata Chakraborty, Director of the ICA Department Bimbisar Bhattacharya, and other public representatives and officials were present as distinguished guests on the occasion, the Tripura CMO said. (ANI)

