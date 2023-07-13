Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday assured a thorough investigation into the recent discovery of a human skull at the Kalyan Sagar Dighi of Tripura Sundari Temple, located in the Gomati District.

Responding to a query raised by Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma during the fourth day of budget session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Saha, who also oversees the Home Department, assured that the police are actively looking into the matter.

CM Manik Saha said that CCTV footage has already been reviewed in and around the temple by the authorities.

"The preliminary report from the Gomati District Magistrate has been received, and we have already reviewed the CCTV footage in and around the temple," stated the Chief Minister.

He further revealed that the Kalyan Sagar water body had been thoroughly searched, with expert underwater divers from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) currently engaged in another search operation today.

"The police are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to unravel the enigma surrounding this incident," CM Saha said.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Saha assured that the authorities are taking all necessary measures to solve the mystery and a ban of 42 days for the visit of general public has been imposed at the Kalyan Sagar.

"We have involved the forensic department in this investigation. I can guarantee a meticulous inquiry into this matter. Additionally, in accordance with religious customs, a ban on the movement of the general public and the performance of traditional rituals at Kalyan Sagar has been imposed for the next 42 days," he said. (ANI)

