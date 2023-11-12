Gomati (Tripura) [India], November 12 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on Sunday.

"We wait throughout the year for this festival. We worship Mata Sundari on this day. People from different states come here and worship the goddess. Last year, there were around five lakh people who came here and took part in the 'aarti'," CM Saha told ANI.

"On this day, I pray to the Lord for peace, love and prosperity for the people of Tripura. May we take the state on the path of progress", he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also performed 'aarti' at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in the Gomati district.

Its significance lies in the fact that the temple is one of the 51 Mahapithasthans of India. According to Hindu mythology, peethasthans are those places where the body parts of Devi Sati have fallen.

Earlier in the day, CM Saha took to 'X' and extended greetings on the occasion of the festival of lights.

"My sincere love and best wishes to all the people of the state on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. I pray to Mother Tripura Sundari that all may have a healthy and bright life", he wrote in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Diwali.

In his message, the Prime Minister wished that this special festival would bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives.

"Wishing everyone a happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives," PM Modi posted on X.

People all across the country have decorated their houses with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".

It is also believed that Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with Devi Sita and his brother, Lakshman after culminating 14 years of 'Vanvas' and killing Ravana.

The people of Ayodhya lit 'Diyas' to welcome the god. (ANI)

