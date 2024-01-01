Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday inaugurated Adwaita Malla Barman Memorial Utsav-2024 in Agartala on the birth anniversary of renowned writer, poet, author and journalist, Adwita Mallabarman.

Barman was a Bengali writer, mostly famous for his novel 'Titash Ekti Nadir Naam'. He also worked for the newspaper 'Azad'.

MLA Kishore Barman, MLA Pinaki Das Chaudhary, along with other prominent personalities were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister extended greetings on the occasion of the New Year.

"Wishing everyone a very happy New Year 2024. May this new year be filled with happiness, good health and countless blessings," he wrote in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, CM Manik Saha also took part in the 'Kalpatru Utsav' in Arundhati Nagar.

"Commemorating the appearance of the 19th-century Indian renaissance priest Thakur Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Dev in the form of 'Kalpatoru', today on the first day of the English New Year, I pray for the overall welfare of the people of the state by participating in the Kalpatru Utsav organized at the community hall adjacent to Ward No. 39 in Arundhatinagar," he wrote in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

