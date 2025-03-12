Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 12 (ANI): A community-driven initiative, funded by the Tripura government, titled 'Civic Action Programme' was organized in the Bamutiya BeriMura High School in Agartala on Tuesday.

The program was aimed to explore ways to improve the lives of people living near the border, and identifying challenges faced by border residents and discussing possible solutions to enhance their quality of life.

Community members, along with representatives from various village groups, actively participated in the event, according to the Border Security Force (BSF), which helped with the event.

The people engaged in discussions and meetings, sharing ideas on development, livelihood opportunities, and welfare initiatives. Organisers emphasized their commitment to providing continuous support and assistance to those in need.

Commandant in BSF, Ajay Kumar, highlighted how the organisation looks to regularly organise such events to help people live their lives better at the border.

"Our community organized a program with funding from the government. The main purpose of this event is to explore ways to improve the lives of people living near the border and to make their lives better. We actively participate in various village groups and meetings, attending all types of discussions. Through these efforts, we strive to provide as much support as possible in any way we can," the Commandant said.

"This program is a step towards ensuring that the people living near the border have access to better resources and opportunities. We are working closely with different village groups and attending all possible meetings to offer help in every way we can," said one of the organizers.

The event concluded with actionable plans and promises of further collaboration to uplift the border communities.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Border Security Force, Tripura apprehended 29 Bangladeshi nationals along the border between March 6 to 10, according to a statement.

The BSF troops of Tripura Frontier in different operations apprehended 29 Bangladeshi nationals and seven Indian nationals including Indian tout from different locations of Tripura -- Lankamura under PS Airport, Nischintpur under PS Amtli, Harnakhola under PS Mohanpur, Railway station Agartala under District West Tripura, Railway station Churaibari and Dharmanagar under district North Tripura, Sabroom under PS Subroom under District South Tripura and LK Para under District Gomati of Tripura.

Furthermore, BSF battalions conducted over nine village coordination meetings in border areas to address the concerns of the local population. (ANI)

