Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 24 (ANI): Four fishermen are feared to have drowned in the Dumboor lake following a cyclone storm that hit parts of Tripura on Saturday night.

Two bodies have been recovered following a marathon search, the NDRF said.

"It is believed that the four fishermen were catching fish in the middle of Dumboor Lake, and as the cyclonic storm made its impact, they took shelter in a tent on a small island within Dumboor Lake but the cyclone was very strong and the fishermen were feared to be drowned," local villagers said.

The state disaster management team and NDRF took charge and started search operations. (ANI)

