Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 19 (ANI): The sacred town of Udaipur in Tripura is abuzz with devotion and excitement as the three-day Diwali festival is set to be celebrated at the Mata Tripura Sundari Shrine from October 20 to 22.

Gomati District Majistrate and Collector, Rinku Lather, told ANI that the grand event has been jointly organised by the Trust Mela Committee and the Gomati District Administration, with participation from dignitaries, priests, and thousands of devotees.

"As you all know, the three-day Diwali festival will be celebrated at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple on the 20th, 21st, and 22nd of this month. The entire event has been organised by the Trust Mela Committee and the District Administration. Many dignitaries and devotees will attend the celebrations," he said.

IAS Lather further noted that the temple premises have been beautifully illuminated and decorated, creating a divine atmosphere for the celebrations. The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tripura will inaugurate the festival in the evening and perform the special Kalyan Aarti at the banks of the Kalyan Sagar Lake. For this sacred occasion, priests from Kashi Vishwanath Temple have been invited to perform rituals in accordance with ancient traditions.

"The temple has been beautifully decorated with flowers and various adornments. The inauguration will be conducted in the evening by the Hon'ble Chief Minister, who will also perform the evening aarti. For this special occasion, priests have been invited from Kashi. The Chief Minister will perform the aarti at the banks of Kalyan Sagar," he told ANI.

This year's celebration holds special significance as the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India recently inaugurated the redeveloped Mata Tripura Sundari Temple complex under the Prasad Scheme Project. Following this inauguration, the number of devotees has surged dramatically, with thousands visiting daily for darshan.

Officials expect over 12 lakh visitors during this year's Diwali Mela -- a significant increase from last year's 7-8 lakh visitors. Often referred to as the "Kumbh Mela of the Northeast," the event showcases Tripura's deep spiritual heritage and cultural unity.

"This is one of the grandest festivals in Tripura. Last year, around 7 to 8 lakh people visited the temple during the festival, and this year the number is expected to exceed 12 lakh visitors. One of the main reasons for this increased enthusiasm is that the Hon'ble Prime Minister recently inaugurated the newly developed premises of the Tripura Sundari Temple. I sincerely invite everyone to come and receive the divine blessings of Mata Tripura Sundari," IAS Rinku Lather stated.

Under the Prasad Scheme, the temple's infrastructure has been modernised to accommodate devotees better. Special emphasis has been placed on maintaining the highest quality and purity of the temple's prasad, particularly the renowned 'pera', which is offered to the Goddess and distributed among devotees from across India and abroad.

According to temple authorities, it is stated that two major rituals mark Diwali day -- Mata Rani's Puja at 10:00 AM and a special Diwali Puja at 12:00 noon, followed by the traditional animal sacrifice (Patha Bali) and Yajna. The temple doors, usually opened at 4:00 AM, remain closed for only 5-10 minutes on Diwali, allowing uninterrupted darshan for devotees throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kiran Kumar, SP of Gomati District, told ANI that tight security arrangements are in place, with deployment of over 2,500 personnel, including TSR, CRPF, district police, and women officers. More than 37 CCTV cameras, drop gates, and multiple police assistance booths have been installed for smooth crowd management and safety, he said. (ANI)

