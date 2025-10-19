Bengaluru, October 19: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has approached the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court challenging the Chittapur Tahsildar's order denying permission for its centenary procession in Chittapur town. The centenary march was scheduled for Sunday, but earlier, the authorities had removed saffron flags, the Bhagwa Dhwaj, banners, and buntings in Chittapur.

The development has drawn keen interest, with all eyes now on the court's verdict. BJP leaders are optimistic that the court will grant permission for the procession. Chittapur constituency is represented by Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge. Following his letter, the government issued an order making it mandatory for private organisations to obtain prior permission from the authorities to hold events in public places. 100th Anniversary of RSS: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Founder KB Hedgewar, Lauds Swayamsevaks for Putting ‘Nation First’.

The Tahsildar denied permission for the RSS procession, citing potential law and order issues. However, the RSS has contested this decision in court, arguing that its right to hold the procession cannot be denied. Tahsildar Nagayya Hiremath stated that a report was sought from the Police Sub-Inspector of Chittapur police station.

The police report mentioned that the Bhim Army had also submitted a letter seeking permission to hold a procession on the same route. Intelligence inputs further suggested that the RSS foot march was being organised deliberately in response to the arrest of an RSS worker for allegedly threatening Minister Priyank Kharge. RSS Ban Row: Karnataka Government to Probe Threats to Priyank Kharge; Tightens Security at Residence.

Additionally, Bharatiya Dalit Panthers party workers submitted a letter requesting permission to conduct a protest rally on the same route. Meanwhile, Bhim Army members held a press conference and announced that they would take out a protest march on October 20.

He said that if the RSS, Bhim Army, and Bharatiya Dalit Panthers all carried out processions on Sunday, it could lead to serious law and order challenges, including possible clashes between the groups. Therefore, permission for the processions was denied.

The Tahsildar said, "The permission for the RSS foot march is denied in view of the potential disturbance to law and order in Chittapur town. Accordingly, permission for the RSS to conduct the foot march is refused, and its petition in this regard is also rejected."

Following the decision to make it mandatory for private organisations to obtain permission from the government to hold events, the Congress-led government has issued orders regarding the regulation of the use of government properties and premises by private organisations, associations or groups.

The move has come from the government following the letter by Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge to ban the activities of RSS in public places. The order is issued on Saturday by the Under Secretary to the Government, Home Department (Law and Order) S. Nagaraju.

The order underlines, "If any person or persons, organisations, association or group of persons or any other person agency on their behalf, holds any programme or procession in government properties in contravention of this Government Order, such programme or procession shall be considered as unlawful and assembly be treated as unlawful assembly as per the provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhithe (BNS)."

The Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, has objected to the denial of permission for the RSS march in Chittapur and the removal of buntings and banners despite collecting nearly Rs 6,000 as fees for putting them up. He termed it an arbitrary act of the local administration and an act of misconduct by Minister Priyank Kharge.

On the suspension of a PDO in connection with the RSS march, he said, "RSS is not a political party; it is an organisation like any other public association. Anyone can participate in it. There is also a directive from the central government."

