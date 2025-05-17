Agartala, May 18 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said three new general degree colleges will be set up in the state from the 2025-26 academic session.

Currently, the northeastern state has 25 general degree colleges.

"As part of our commitment to ensure enhanced access to higher education, the state government has decided to establish three new government degree colleges at Ambassa in Dhalai district and at Kakraban and Karbook in Gomati district from the 2025-26 academic session", the CM said in a Facebook post.

Saha wrote, "This decision will greatly benefit students of these regions".

