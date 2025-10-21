Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 21 (ANI): Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, along with the First Lady of Tripura, N Renuka, celebrated Diwali with children at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala on Monday.

According to Raj Bhawan Agartala, the Governor and the First Lady interacted warmly with the children and distributed sweets and gifts among them. The event aimed to spread happiness and the message of togetherness on the occasion of the festival of lights.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: US President Donald Trump Extends Wishes on Deepawali, Calls It 'Timeless Reminder of Light's Victory Over Darkness'.

During the event, Governor Nallu extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of Tripura and the nation, praying for peace, prosperity, and harmony.

He highlighted the importance of Diwali as a festival that symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Announces 143 Candidates, JMM Exits Polls As Battle for 243 Seats Intensifies.

The Raj Bhavan said that the premises was illuminated for the occasion and added to the festive ambiance of the evening.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in the grand celebration of Maa Kali Puja organised by Tripura Police officials and staff at Ad Nagar in the state's capital, Agartala.

During the celebrations, the Chief Minister also offered prayers to Goddess Kali alongside officers and personnel, marking the occasion with devotion and enthusiasm.

In a post on X, the state's Chief Minister Saha stated that he observed a vow during the worship of Ma Kali at Adi Nagar.

"In Adi Nagar, I observe the vow in the worship of Ma Kali, organised by officials and other employees of the Tripura Police, and celebrate the Diwali festival together with everyone," wrote Saha.

As part of the event, fireworks were displayed, which was witnessed by the Tripura Chief Minister, who was seated among the attendees.

On the eve of Diwali, Saha expressed his happiness at joining the police personnel to celebrate this spiritual and cultural festival. He emphasised the importance of unity, devotion, and collective celebration during the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)