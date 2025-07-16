Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 16 (ANI): In a significant move to enhance the income of pineapple cultivators in Tripura, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced that the state government plans to establish a new fruit processing centre at Nalkata under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Addressing the Pineapple Festival at Geetanjali Auditorium in Kumarghat, Minister Nath emphasised the government's commitment to promoting pineapple cultivation and exports. He revealed that from 2018 to 2025, the state successfully exported 73.15 metric tonnes (MT) of pineapple to countries including Dubai, Oman, and Qatar.

"Our government declared the Queen pineapple as the state fruit. It already has a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, which prevents duplication. Our goal is to expand production and build a robust market for this organic product," said Nath. He added that events like the Pineapple Festival are instrumental in connecting farmers with national and international buyers.

Highlighting the state's progress, he noted that the price of pineapples has risen from Rs 8-Rs 9 in 2018 to around Rs 40 or more at present, marking a substantial improvement in farmers' earnings.

The Minister shared that currently, 3.65 lakh kani (a local unit of area) of land in Tripura is under fruit cultivation, with 74,000 kani dedicated to pineapple. Among these, the new variety is cultivated on 53,700 kanis in Dhalai, Unakoti, and North Tripura districts, while the Queen pineapple covers 22,000 kanis.

He also announced that efforts are underway to secure GI tags for other local products, such as Sidol Shutki (fermented fish) and Sabri banana, further enhancing the region's agricultural profile.

Minister Nath added that in addition to pineapples, Tripura has exported 4.40 MT of jackfruit to the USA, 30 MT of ginger, and 17 MT of betel leaves to Bangladesh.

The government, in collaboration with the Union Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DONER), is also working on a Rs 132 crore scheme to brand Queen pineapple globally. "We've held meetings with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and efforts are on to make Tripura a key player in the global pineapple market," he said.

Minister Sudhangshu Das, who was also present at the festival, praised the central and state governments for their sustained efforts in promoting farmers' welfare. He highlighted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manik Saha in spearheading agricultural development in the state.

"The Pineapple Festival reflects our government's deep commitment to the farming community. Under strong leadership, various schemes have been launched to improve market access and increase farmer income," Das said.

The day also saw a visit to a local pineapple processing centre in Kumarghat by the ministers and other dignitaries, including MLA Bhagaban Das.

With such initiatives, Tripura is poised to strengthen its position in the fruit export market and enhance the economic well-being of its farmers. (ANI)

