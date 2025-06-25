Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 25 (ANI): The Tripura Forest Department successfully organised the State-Level Mass Plantation Programme under the flagship initiative "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0," marking a significant step towards environmental conservation in the state.

The central event was held at the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Head Office in Khumulwng, where about 6.5 lakh trees were planted across Tripura in a single day, reflecting the state's commitment to protecting nature and maintaining ecological balance.

The programme was inaugurated by Animesh Debbarma, Minister for Forests, Government of Tripura. The event witnessed the gracious presence of key dignitaries, including Jagadish Debbarma, Chairman of TTAADC, and Purna Chandra Jamatia, Chief Executive Member (CEM), TTAADC, who played a pivotal role in spearheading the plantation drive.

"The primary objective of the initiative is to protect the environment, maintain biodiversity, and ensure ecological balance. Our goal is to undertake more such plantation drives in the coming days. We will continue to organise more large-scale plantation programs to protect and preserve our environment," said Animesh Debbarma.

Saplings were distributed to participants, followed by large-scale tree plantation activities at the venue and other locations across the state.

Public representatives, forest officials, and hundreds of enthusiastic citizens actively took part in the plantation drive.

Speaking at the event, officials emphasised that the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative aims to promote environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, and ecological stability. The massive participation highlights Tripura's dedication to sustainable development and climate action.

The Forest Department has committed to organising more such plantation drives in the future, further strengthening the state's green cover and ensuring a healthier environment for future generations.

Under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative, around 6.5 lakh trees were planted across Tripura on Wednesday. The central-level program for this initiative was organised at the TTAADC Head Office in Khumulwng.

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of TTAADC, Purna Chandra Jamatia, was present at the event, along with MLAs, the PCCF, HOF, and many other dignitaries.

Saplings were distributed, and trees were planted at the venue.Many trees were planted during the program.

Among the guests of honour were Bhaba Ranjan Reang, Executive Member (Forests), TTAADC Swapna Debbarma, MLA Manab Debbarma, MLA RK Samal, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) & Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Tripura. The programme was presided over by Ganesh Debbarma, MDC, TTAADC. (ANI)

