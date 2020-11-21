Agartala, Nov 21 (PTI) Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,367 on Saturday as 150 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

One more patient succumbed to the infection, pushing the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 363, he said.

As many as 108 more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

West Tripura district, under which Agartala falls, has reported 185 coronavirus fatalities so far, the official said.

Tripura now has 920 active coronavirus cases, while 31,061 people have been cured of the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The state has conducted 5,08,816 COVID-19 tests so far, including 2,00,094 RT-PCR and 3,08,722 rapid antigen tests, the official added.

