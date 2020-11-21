Alappuzha, November 21: An old viral video, showing communal harmony in the Indian state of Kerala, was shared by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday. The video shares information about the marriage of Asha and Sharath, the newlywed couple who tied the knot inside a mosque in Alappuzha. Mosque in Kerala Turns Venue for Hindu Wedding, Netizens Shower Praise.

Tharoor, on his Twitter handle, shared the clip which entailed the beautiful message of communal harmony at a time when religious polarisation is escalating in different parts of the world.

"This wedding (Hindu nuptials conducted in a masjid) made news last Sunday, but not many have seen the video. What a great story of communal harmony and co-operation in Kerala! (sic)," Tharoor tweeted.

Watch Video Shared by Shashi Tharoor

This wedding (Hindu nuptials conducted in a masjid) made news last Sunday, but not many have seen the video. What a great story of communal harmony & co-operation in Kerala! pic.twitter.com/ekIR9USDyv — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 21, 2020

The marriage was facilitated inside the mosque, with complete Hindu rituals, after the bride's mother had approached the local mosque committee in Cheravally and sought aid. The committee members not only made arrangements for the wedding, but also gifted Rs 20 lakh to the newly wed couple.

Before Tharoor, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also lauded the spirit of communal harmony in Alappuzha. "An example of unity from Kerala. The Cheravally Muslim Jamaat Mosque hosted a Hindu wedding of Asha and Sharath. The Mosque came to their help after Asha's mother sought help from them. Congratulations to the newlyweds, families, Mosque authorities & the people of Cheravally," he had said.

