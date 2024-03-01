Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 1 (ANI): A school teacher faced suspension for allegedly beating up an eighth-grade student at a school in Agartala.

The incident has sparked massive condemnation and ignited concern over the safety and ethical treatment of students in educational institutions in the state and across the nation.

Also Read | Bill Gates Meets PM Narendra Modi, Discusses ‘AI for Public Good’ (See Pic).

The victim, hailing from Bishalgarh in the Sepahijala district of Tripura, was reportedly tortured without any provocation by a teacher, who inflicted injuries severe enough to leave scars on multiple areas of the student's body.

According to the student's father, the abuse escalated to the point where the teacher dragged the student by the tie he was wearing, an act he described as an "attempt to murder."

Also Read | Morarji Desai Birth Anniversary 2024: Gujarat Vidyapith Honours Former Prime Minister on His 129th Birth Anniversary.

Principal Manjuri Sangma of Saint Paul School promptly initiated an inquiry into the grievous incident, seeking a comprehensive report, including CCTV footage from the day of the occurrence.

In a subsequent move to address the incident, a team from the school, led by Principal Sangma, visited the victim's family, assuring them of measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

However, the response from the school authorities has done little to quell the outrage, especially after the victim's father criticised the school for its failure to inform the family immediately after the incident came to light.

The delay in communication has been seen by many as indicative of a larger issue of negligence and lack of accountability within educational institutions.

Further complicating the matter, allegations have surfaced from other parents suggesting a pattern of coercive behaviour by teachers at the institution, pressuring students to enrol in private tuition classes conducted by them, with the implications that grades are contingent upon their compliance.

The incident has not only drawn attention to the specific actions of one teacher but has also raised serious questions about the educational culture within Saint Paul School and similar institutions.

The alleged link between academic performance and private tuition raises ethical concerns and calls for a broader investigation into practices that may compromise the integrity of education and the welfare of students.

Authorities are under increasing pressure to take decisive action, not only to ensure justice for the victim but also to implement systemic changes that safeguard students against abuse and exploitation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)