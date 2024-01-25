Agartala, Jan 25 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the state's connectivity with the rest of the country has improved over the past five to six years.

Inaugurating the Tripura Industries and Trade Fair 2024, Saha said connectivity is a precondition of industrialisation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us the HIRA (highway/iway/railway and airway) model to make our state a model state. Be it national highway or railway or airway, the state has witnessed a major boost which are preconditions of industrialisation or investment", he said.

The CM said around 30 medium and big industrial units have been set up in the state during the past six years.

He said the northeastern state has already started producing rubber thread which has great demand in Bangladesh. "Many industrial units are working on bamboo, rubber and incense sticks. The state has also started exporting agar oil to foreign countries", he said.

"Recently, we had industrial summits in Mumbai and Hyderabad and discussion with investors in Gujarat. They want to invest in Tripura. An industry-friendly atmosphere has been created in the state. We have set a target of 50 per cent contribution to the GSDP from the industrial sector", he said.

The CM also highlighted the state's good law and order situation which is a key factor for industrialisation. "The overall law and order situation has improved ....", he said.

Saha said the state government has already announced industrial policy which provides subsidies in various sectors.

