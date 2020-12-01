Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 1 (ANI): A clash broke out between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Kukatpally during the polling for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections earlier today.

During the clash, the police took one person into custody.

The reason for the clash is not yet known. Ruling party and opposition members had an argument near the polling booth.

During the clash, many people flouted social distancing norms and did not wear masks outside the polling station.

After campaigning by the regional and national political parties, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election was held on Tuesday.The counting of votes for the polls would be held on December 4. (ANI)

