Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], October 28 (ANI): Telangana MLC K Kavitha on Friday visited Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan and offered Chadar.

She also offered prayers at Pushkar Ji Bramha Temple and Nath Dwara Srinath Ji Temple. She was accompanied by senior leaders of the TRS.

"Visiting the beautiful state of Rajasthan. Earlier today, took blessings at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah," Kavitha tweeted. (ANI)

