Gurugram, Jul 17 (PTI) A joint team of the chief minister's flying squad and the food and civil supplies department of Haryana on Monday raided a roadside dhaba here and arrested a truck driver on charges of stealing petrol and mixing thinner with the fuel, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Inderjeet Yadav of the CM's flying squad said information was received that petrol adulteration was underway in an oil tanker parked near Kankrola village.

Also Read | Jodhpur Minor Girl Rape: ABVP Stages Protest Against Rajasthan Government.

"When we reached the dhaba, an oil tanker of Indian Oil Corporation was parked there. As per the challan, the vehicle was carrying 20,000 litres of petrol but on checking, it was found to be 300 litres less," he said.

"Thinner was being pumped into the petrol tanker," the official said, adding that truck driver Sushil of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, was arrested while others managed to flee.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, Says 'Previous Central Government Was Suffering From Indecision'.

An FIR was registered and a probe is underway, the DSP said.

Besides the tanker, 27 drums of petrol, a tanker filled with thinner, two motorcycles, two pumping sets, an engine, an electric motor and weighing equipment were seized from the spot, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)