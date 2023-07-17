New Delhi, July 17: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday staged a protest in New Delhi against the Rajasthan government over the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in Jodhpur.

The workers were seen breaking the police barricades.

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang raped by three college students while her boyfriend was thrashed in Jodhpur of Rajasthan in the early hour hours of Sunday. However, the police later informed that they have arrested the accused hours after the incident.

The three accused have been identified as Samandar Singh Bhati, Dharmpal Singh and Bhattam Singh (aged 20-22). As per the police, the three accused had first attacked the boy and then took turns raping the minor girl.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrita Duhan informed that the minor girl eloped with her boyfriend from Ajmer on Saturday then they took a bus to reach Jodhpur around 10:30 pm.

After that, the two went to a guest house for a room but the caretaker misbehaved with the girl so they left, reportedly said The two then went to Paota Chauraha, where the accused approached the.

The DCP said that the accused befriended the girl and her boyfriend as they offered them food and cold drinks. Further, they offered help to the couple after listening to their journey and in the early hours of Sunday, took them to the old campus of Jai Narayan Vyas University (JNVU) with the pretext of taking them to a railway station.

They reached the hockey ground on the campus and thrashed the boy and held him hostage. Reportedly after that, they took turns raping the girl as the boyfriend watched without being able to do anything, according to the DCP.

“Last night, a boy and girl came from Ajmer to Jodhpur. They were planning to move to Ahmedabad after their parents did not approve of their relationship. They went to take a room in a guest house but they did not have any identification and the keeper of the guest room also misbehaved with them. Later, they went to a nearby Chowk where they met Samundar Singh Bhati, Dharampal Singh and Bhattam Singh. They said that they would drop them at the railway station and meanwhile, they took them to an isolated place and gang-raped the girl and kept the boy hostage,” she added.

She further said that when the police team reached to arrest the accused, they tried to run away due to which they suffered injuries and action is being taken to arrest them after giving them first aid. “Suresh, the keeper of the guest house, has also been arrested. Further investigation underway,” the DCP added.

Speaking on the same, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while taking to Tweet said that incidents of rape are a “stigma” for civilized society. “Our daughters deserve safety and respect. Rape incidents are a stigma for civilized society. Condemnation of such a heinous act is less, but instead of condemning such incidents, BJP leaders always start making false allegations against the government for political gains,” he said.

Rajasthan CM further accused the BJP and said that the accused are associated with the party. “There are reports of involvement of people associated with BJP and their organizations in rape incidents in Jodhpur and Datia of Madhya Pradesh. BJP's trick, character and face have been exposed by such incidents. Today, BJP's National President Mr JP Nadda remained silent on these incidents and did not even condemn these incidents, which shows the seriousness of BJP on women's safety,” the CM said, adding that no matter how influential the accused is, the state government will give the harshest punishment to the culprits to get justice for the innocent daughter.

