Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Friday evening called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here and emphasised on the need for the truth to come out in the public regarding the Lawaypora encounter.

During the meeting, Bukhari discussed various issues pertaining to socio-economic development and sought intervention of the L-G in some of the important matters including the arbitrary curtailment in the age bar for J&K Civil Services aspirants, the condition of stranded passengers especially the patients, students, and the tourists who are stuck in Srinagar and Jammu due to closure of the national highway.

"We raised the point of Lawaypora encounter. There is a need that the truth behind Hokerser–Srinagar encounter be brought into public domain in light of the apprehensions raised by the families of the three slain youth," Bukhari said.

He said that the revelation of the factual details about the controversial encounter is imperative in view of the recently exposed Amshipora–Shopian encounter in which three labourers from Rajouri District were killed in cold blood.

Security forces had said three local militants were killed in an encounter at Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The families of the slain men, however, said the youth killed in the encounter were civilians.

The Apni Party president impressed upon the Lt Governor to order for the necessary boarding and lodging arrangements for stranded passengers, including students and patients, who are stuck in both the capitals of J&K in view of the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

He sought air sorties for evacuation of stranded passengers from Srinagar to Jammu and vice-versa.

Besides these issues, Bukhari highlighted various developmental issues pertaining to both the divisions of J&K and urged the Lt Governor to get the stalled projects completed in a time-bound manner, he said.

