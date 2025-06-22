Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jun 22 (PTI) An area commander of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), was arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday, police said.

The Maoist was identified as Shambhu Singh(24).

Palamu district Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan said Singh was arrested from Palwal village under the jurisdiction of Chattarpur police station when he reached there to collect levy from villagers.

The Maoist was involved in an encounter between police and TSPC members on October 24, 2024, in the Chattarpur police station area, she said.

Ramesan said Singh is wanted in six different cases.

