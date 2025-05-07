Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided not to allocate lands adjacent to the sacred seven hills to private individuals, according to the temple authorities, to preserve the sanctity of this globally renowned spiritual destination.

According to the release, the TTD Board had previously resolved to exchange 24.68 acres of land located in Survey No. 604 of Peruru village, Tirupati Rural Mandal, owned by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA), with an equivalent parcel of land owned by TTD in Survey No. 588-A of Tirupati Urban.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Armed Forces Followed Ideals of Lord Hanuman, Targeted Those Who Harmed Us, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Watch Video).

The release also stated that the TTD Board approved the exchange of an additional 10.32 acres in Survey No. 604 of Tirupati Rural, currently owned by APTA, for 10.32 acres in Survey No. 588-A of Tirupati Urban, owned by TTD.

The Board has requested the state government to expedite this exchange process.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains Prediction-Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Yellow Alert Issued for May 08 in Mumbai; Thane, Palghar and Other Districts May Also Receive Moderate Rainfall – Complete Details Here.

The meeting was attended by TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao, Additional EO C.H. Venkayya Chowdary, JEO Veerabrahmam, Board Members- V. Prashanthi Reddy, Panabaka Lakshmi, Jasti Poorna Sambasiva Rao, Nannapaneni Sadasiva Rao, M. Shantaram, T. Janakidevi, and G. Bhanuprakash Reddy.

Jyothula Nehru, M.S. Raju, S. Naresh Kumar, Suchitra Ella, N. Narsireddy, and A. Muni Koteshwara Rao were present. Endowments Department Secretary Vinay Chand and Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan participated virtually.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed the officers of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to ensure that there should be 100 per cent improvement in the services and facilities provided to the pilgrims and that every programme and decision should aimed only at upholding the sanctity of the world famous temple and the sentiments of the devotees.

Previously, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed review at the State Secretariat on the TTD and the steps to meet the massive increase in the number of pilgrims. He felt that the state government would gain a good reputation only if the services at the Tirumala temple were satisfactory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)