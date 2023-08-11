Gurugram, Aug 11 (PTI) A Sudarshan News editor has been arrested by police here over his alleged inflammatory posts on social media related to the communal violence in Nuh and adjoining districts in Haryana, an official said.

Mukesh Kumar, the TV channel's managing editor, was arrested by the Gurugram Cyber Station East Police.

Six people have been killed in the communal violence which erupted in Nuh on July 31 after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked.

