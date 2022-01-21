New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Twitter on Friday said that it has rectified the technical issues that affected users across the world while accessing the microblogging site.

Users were experiencing difficulties when accessing the microblogging site and also when they were trying to log in.

Twitter was down for users for some hours in the morning.

Twitter said that it has fixed a technical bug that was affecting how tweets get routed to the backend systems and things are back to normal.

According to Twitter, the microblogging site was not working as expected for some of you over the past few hours.

"Twitter may not have been working as expected for some of you over the past few hours. We have fixed a technical bug that was affecting how Tweets get routed to our backend systems -- things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!" it said in a statement

People everywhere were facing problems as they were trying to log in and noticed that the social platform was down or having issues. (ANI)

