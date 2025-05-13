Imphal, May 13 (PTI) Security forces have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Imphal, a police statement said on Tuesday.

The two persons identified as Haobijam Khumarjit (45) and Haobijam Mangangcha Singh (41) were arrested from Yumnam Khunou area in Imphal East district on Monday, it said.

The RSS office at Haraorou area in Imphal was attacked by a mob in November last year when protests broke out across Imphal valley following the recovery of bodies of three women and three children in Jiribam district. The six were abducted by armed Hmar militants from Jiribam and were found dead a few days later along the Manipur-Assam border.

Several residences of MLAs and ministers were vandalised and torched during the riots that followed the incident.

