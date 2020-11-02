Ghaziabad, Nov 2 (PTI) Two alleged land grabbers have been arrested for making buildings on government land in Ghrioti village in Loni area of Ghaziabad, an official said on Monday.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey identified the arrested accused as Shishu pal and Lateef and said the two have been booked under Anti Land Mafia Act.

“Following the instructions, Loni Sub-Divisional magistrate Khalid Anjum along with a police team also demolished the construction on the government land,” he said.

“Besides this, around one dozen building material sellers have been fined and a sum of Rs 3.5 was realised from them on the spot for selling the building material in open causing air pollution,” he said.

