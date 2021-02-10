Agartala, Feb 10 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly masquerading as reporters and blackmailing and extorting money from leading doctors of the city by threatening to broadcast fake news against them in a YouTube channel, police said on Wednesday.

The two were arrested following complaints by Agartala Press Club.

Among those who had been targetted by the two racketeers were well known pathologist Sanjoy Nath, West Tripura district health officer Sangita Chakraborty and gastroenterologist Amitabha Roy, the police said.

They demanded as much as Rs one lakh from their preys and the doctors had contacted the Press Club for help.

Agartala Press Club secretary Pranab Sarkar said he called the sham reporters and the doctors and discussed the matter in front of other members of the club before handing over the two men to the police.

