Bhubaneswar, Feb 2 (PTI) The Odisha Police arrested two persons, including one from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, for allegedly stealing seven goats in a village in Odisha's Bolangir district, an official said on Sunday.

The duo “stole the seven goats” from a person's animal shed on January 28 and took those to Chhattisgarh.

“Soon after receiving a complaint, we formed a special team, which arrested the two accused from Bhilai in Durg district of Chhattisgarh. Today, they were forwarded to the court,” said Sadananda Pujhari, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Patnagarh.

Three goats have been rescued from the accused, he added.

