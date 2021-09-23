Mathura, Sep 22 (PTI) Two people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to supply meat in the city, police said.

The sample of the meat has been sent for investigation to confirm its nature, Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said.

"Ayub, a member of Nagar Panchayat Raya, and his associate, Mausim, were caught red-handed while attempting to supply the meat in the restricted area," he said.

The accused were in a vehicle carrying three quintals of meat which has been confiscated, the officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura.

