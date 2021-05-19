Lucknow, May 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested two people for alleged black marketing of oxygen cylinders, officials said here.

Ravi Yadav and Vinay Yadav were arrested from Sultanpur village in the Jankipuram area here with 40 oxygen cylinders and a vehicle used to transport them, a statement issued by the STF said.

The arrests were made on a tip-off that the duo was getting oxygen cylinders filled in Barabanki to sell them at high prices in Lucknow, it said.

During interrogation, they told the STF that they used fake demand letters and got the cylinders refilled, the statement said.

The accused were booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act and relevant sections of the IPC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)