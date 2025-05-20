New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Two Bangladeshi nationals have been convicted and sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) each by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, in a human trafficking case of 2023, the agency said in a release on Tuesday.

According to the NIA release, the two men, identified as Shahabuddin Hossain alias Munna and Noor Karim, have also been fined Rs 11,000 by the NIA court.

They were among the three persons arrested by NIA in November 2023.

The agency filed one chargesheet against these two accused and one against the third accused, Babu SK alias Babu Shoriful, against whom the trial is continuing.

As per NIA investigations, Shahabuddin and Munna, both hailing from Chittagong district of Bangladesh, had entered India illegally with the help of traffickers and touts. They had forged and procured fake Indian Identity cards such as Aadhaar Card, PAN card, etc. They had purchased SIM cards and operated Bank accounts using these fake documents, it said.

Along with Babu, the two accused were involved in the human trafficking of persons of Rohingya and Bangladeshi origin into India. The victims were forced to stay in India and were also exploited through employment, it added. (ANI)

