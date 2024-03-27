Palghar, Mar 27 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have registered a case against two brothers for allegedly cheating a 74-year-old relative, who owns a petrol pump, an official said on Wednesday.

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that she signed an agreement last month with accused Prashant Sadashiv Bhoye and Prakash Sadashiv Bhoye to manage her petrol pump.

She claimed that the petrol pump's machinery was damaged and the two did not pay her as per the agreement.

She also accused the brothers of forging her signature on two cheques swindling Rs 8.27 lakh from her account and falsifying documents to show that the agreement had been terminated, the official said.

The Jawhar police have booked the two brothers for cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

