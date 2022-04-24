Pilibhit (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) Two brothers who had gone to irrigate their fields in a village in this district died due to electric shock on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the brothers were identified as Rajendra Prasad (54) and Rameshwar Dayal (46), residents of Lalaur Gujranpur village.

They had gone to irrigate their fields and after sometime, Rajendra started cleaning the water drain with an iron bar near the tubewell. The iron bar accidentally touched the power wire of the tubewell, due to which Rajendra got electrocuted.

When Rameshwar, who was standing nearby, tried to save Rajendra, he too was electrocuted. The brothers died on the spot, police saod.

Police have lodged a case and initiated investigation.

