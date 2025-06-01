New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Two of the three minor siblings injured in a CNG cylinder explosion at a warehouse in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri succumbed to their injuries during the treatment, said Delhi Police on Sunday.

According to the Police, two minors died during the treatment in a Sunder Nagri CNG cylinder blast case.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening around 4:33 PM in the K-Block area of Sunder Nagri, where a blast took place inside a godown used for storing and repairing old CNG cylinders.

A police team rushed to the spot and found that the blast had occurred during the repair of an old CNG cylinder. The explosion's force caused the godown's iron gate to break off.

In the incident, three children--aged 4, 7, and 9--who were playing outside the premises at the time, sustained injuries.

A 25-year-old worker inside the godown, identified as Arshad, was also injured in the explosion. He is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

The godown was reportedly being used for the storage and repair of old CNG cylinders. Teams from the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are inspecting the scene to ascertain the exact cause and sequence of the blast.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

