Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) Two self-proclaimed journalists were arrested for allegedly extorting money from tractor drivers in the Robertsganj area here, police said.

Deepak Maurya and Akash Maurya claimed to be journalists and working with a news channel. They used to extort money from tractor drivers, Circle Officer Rahul Pandey said.

A case under the Gangsters Act was registered against them earlier, he said.

