Jammu, Jul 20 (PTI) Two alleged criminals were detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Mohd Tahir, a native of Achralla village in Reasi's Mahore area, was detained under PSA on the orders of district Magistrate, Jammu and lodged in district jail Kathua, a police spokesperson said.

Tahir was presently living in Jammu's Bhatindi area and has a long criminal history, being involved in multiple FIR's, the spokesman said.

He said despite several FIRs, arrests and pending cases in courts, Tahir did not mend ways and continued to engage in unlawful activities, posing a serious threat to public peace, "As routine legal measures failed to deter him, authorities invoked PSA to prevent any further criminal acts," the spokesperson said.

Another criminal Hafizullah, resident of Nilote-Assar village, was detained under PSA and lodged in Bhaderwah jail, he said.

He said his detention order has been issued by the District Magistrate Doda on the basis of dossier from police, stating there in that the individual's act of slaughtering an animal considered sacred and wilfully placing its remains in public place had led to public order situation in the area.

The detention order under PSA aimed at maintaining public order and communal harmony in the district, the spokesman said, requesting public to respect religious sentiments of all communities.

