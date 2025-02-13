Chandigarh, Feb 13 (PTI) A two-day special session of the Punjab Assembly will be convened on February 24 and 25, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Thursday.

He also said the budget session will be held in March.

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here, Cheema said the special session of the Punjab Assembly will be held on February 24 and 25 "for some pending bills and legislative businesses".

Among several Cabinet decisions, Cheema said the Cabinet approved increasing the monthly pension to acid attack victims from Rs 8,000 to 10,000.

He further said transgenders will also be covered under it.

The Cabinet has also approved raising the monthly allowance for 'Chowkidar' (watchman), deployed in villages, from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500, Cheema added.

