India News | Two Dead as Bus Rams into Truck

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 05:56 PM IST
Panna (MP), Jun 12 (PTI) Two people were killed and as many injured when the bus in which they were traveling crashed into a truck in Devendra Nagar locality near here on Friday, the police said.

The injured passengers were admitted to a hospital, said inspector S P Singh of the local police station.

The bus driver apparently lost control after a front tyre burst, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

