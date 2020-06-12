India News | Two Dead as Bus Rams into Truck

Panna (MP), Jun 12 (PTI) Two people were killed and as many injured when the bus in which they were traveling crashed into a truck in Devendra Nagar locality near here on Friday, the police said.

The injured passengers were admitted to a hospital, said inspector S P Singh of the local police station.

The bus driver apparently lost control after a front tyre burst, he said.

