New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday recommended the transfer of two judges of Delhi High Court to other high courts after judges sought their transfer out of Delhi.

According to the Collegium resolution, a communication dated 4 March 2024, Justice V Kameswar Rao, Judge, High Court of Delhi, has requested for transfer to any other High Court. Acceding to his request, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Justice V Kameswar Rao be transferred, in the interest of better administration of justice, to the High Court of Karnataka.

In the matter of the second Judge, the Collegium resolution stated that a communication dated 3 March 2024, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Judge, High Court of Delhi, has expressed willingness to be transferred to any Court. Acceding to his request, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva be transferred, in the interest of better administration of justice, to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva enrolled as an advocate on August 1, 1988, with the Bar Council of Delhi and practised in the Supreme Court of India, the High Court of Delhi and the District Courts of Delhi. He enrolled as an Advocate on record of the Supreme Court of India in 1995. He was the Standing Counsel for the Bar Council of India for the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court for over 20 years also appointed as a Senior Panel Lawyer for the Union of India and represented the Union of India in various matters for over 10 years. He designated as a Senior Advocate by the High Court of Delhi in July 2011. He elevated as an additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi with effect from 17th April 2013 and as Permanent Judge on 18th March 2015.

Justice V Kameswar Rao was enrolled as an Advocate in March, 1991 with the Bar Council of Delhi. Practiced in the Supreme Court of India, Delhi High Court, Central Administrative Tribunal (Principal Bench), New Delhi. He also appeared in other High Courts like at Madras High Court, Port Blair (Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court). Conducted cases relating to Service Law, Labour Law, Arbitration, Constitution and Administrative Law. He also represented various Public Sector Undertakings, Banks & Autonomous Bodies. He was a Member Executive of the Central Administrative Tribunal Bar Association (Principal Bench), New Delhi. Designated as Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court in January, 2010. He was elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi on April 17, 2013, and as Permanent Judge on March 18, 2015 (ANI)

